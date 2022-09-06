Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.46

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.46 and last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 578018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Several research firms have commented on CTTAY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €83.00 ($84.69) to €81.00 ($82.65) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:CTTAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

