Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 85.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CYH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

Community Health Systems Price Performance

Shares of CYH stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.69. 57,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,618. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($2.51). Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Wayne T. Smith purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,259,196 shares in the company, valued at $9,777,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Health Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 329.5% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 2,090,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,797 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 558.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,122 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 47.8% in the first quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,327 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 321.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,354,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 1,033,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,137,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 828,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

