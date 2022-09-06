Community Bank of Raymore Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Community Bank of Raymore lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.28 on Tuesday, hitting $358.17. The company had a trading volume of 531,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,396,027. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $368.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.98.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

