Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $78.49

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$78.49 and last traded at C$78.50, with a volume of 1208 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$78.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$119.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$114.50 to C$112.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Cogeco Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$116.06.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$85.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$96.59.

Cogeco Communications Announces Dividend

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported C$2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.29 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$728.12 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.2600006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.13%.

Insider Activity at Cogeco Communications

In other news, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$98.33 per share, with a total value of C$521,149.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,940,067. In other news, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$98.33 per share, with a total value of C$521,149.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,940,067. Also, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock purchased 890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$84.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,757.33. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$74,757.33. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 145,590 shares of company stock worth $13,026,073.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Stories

