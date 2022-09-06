Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 12,956 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 389,495 shares.The stock last traded at $16.61 and had previously closed at $16.69.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Claros Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust to $19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Claros Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The company has a current ratio of 76.73, a quick ratio of 76.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 14.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.42%.

In other Claros Mortgage Trust news, Director W Edward Walter bought 20,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.54 per share, with a total value of $374,786.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,715 shares in the company, valued at $606,536.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

