Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 606,782 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,833 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $33,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.31. 400,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,092,792. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.80.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,628 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.59.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

