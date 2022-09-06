Chia Network (XCH) Price Hits $85.93 on Major Exchanges

Chia Network (XCH) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Chia Network has a total market capitalization of $241.16 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chia Network has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One Chia Network coin can now be purchased for $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on exchanges.
Chia Network Coin Profile
Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project.
Chia Network Coin Trading
