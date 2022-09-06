Charles Lim Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 650,000 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Charles Lim Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 650,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $25,266,000. Las Vegas Sands accounts for about 2.7% of Charles Lim Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 43.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 39.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LVS. UBS Group set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LVS traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.24. 338,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,807,506. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.