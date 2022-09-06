Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 543,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,697 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.61% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $26,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 42,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 78,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 740,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,716,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 554,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,501,000 after purchasing an additional 45,424 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $45.51. 718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,356. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.94. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $54.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd.

