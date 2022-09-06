Cetera Investment Advisers Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 379,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,545,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 1.15% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.72. 584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,109. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.75. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $59.39.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.