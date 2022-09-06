Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 325 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 198,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $53,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 71,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,193,000 after acquiring an additional 14,226 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 119,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,024,000 after acquiring an additional 11,474 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $238.02. The company had a trading volume of 68,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,855. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.28.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

