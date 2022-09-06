Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 6,658 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $32,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427,528 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,593 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,128 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 220.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 736,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,781,000 after purchasing an additional 507,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,496,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,767,000 after purchasing an additional 332,568 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.31. 79,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,445,202. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.16 and its 200-day moving average is $119.34. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.51 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

