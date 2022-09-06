Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $19.66 Million in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 571,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,661,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.50% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $722,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,583,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $757,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.70. The stock had a trading volume of 11,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,931. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 113.24, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 372.41%.

PECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

