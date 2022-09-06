Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,391 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $136,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

IVV traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $392.94. 446,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,829,662. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $402.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

