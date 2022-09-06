Cetera Investment Advisers Has $16.87 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,585 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $16,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.26. 2,754,726 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.53.

