Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Visa were worth $22,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $198.12. The company had a trading volume of 128,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.77 and a 200-day moving average of $209.11.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

