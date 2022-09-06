Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 103,605 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,605 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $37,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,177,000 after acquiring an additional 736,936 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,536 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,994,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,126 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,708,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,457,000 after purchasing an additional 66,313 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.05. 22,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,330,657. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.40. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

