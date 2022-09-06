Caz Investments LP Has $902,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Caz Investments LP boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 0.5% of Caz Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Caz Investments LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 312.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,484 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.85. 249,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,248,141. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.