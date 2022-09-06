Caz Investments LP Buys Shares of 7,600 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Caz Investments LP bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000. Salesforce makes up about 0.9% of Caz Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $373,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,165,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $373,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,165,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,449 shares of company stock valued at $13,289,984. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.95. 140,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,949,406. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $150.87 and a one year high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.95 billion, a PE ratio of 284.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.11.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

