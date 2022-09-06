Caz Investments LP Acquires New Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Caz Investments LP acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 52.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 51,588 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 368.9% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 469,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after acquiring an additional 369,083 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 140,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $101,141.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,960,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,432,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $1,243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,918,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,089,134.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $101,141.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,960,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,432,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 420,171 shares of company stock valued at $4,153,509 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.32. The stock had a trading volume of 644,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,984,352. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 3.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

