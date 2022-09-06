Caz Investments LP Acquires New Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Caz Investments LP acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 52.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 51,588 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 368.9% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 469,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after acquiring an additional 369,083 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 140,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.
PLTR stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.32. The stock had a trading volume of 644,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,984,352. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 3.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32.
Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.
