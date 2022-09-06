Cashaa Price Up 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (CAS)

Cashaa (CAS) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last week, Cashaa has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Cashaa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cashaa has a total market cap of $6.36 million and $412,144.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005291 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18,903.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005285 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00135479 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00035366 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023277 BTC.

Cashaa (CAS) is a coin. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 819,528,005 coins. The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

