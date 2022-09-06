Carbon (CO2) Trading Up 19.1% Over Last Week

Carbon (CO2) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Carbon has a market capitalization of $256,004.19 and $818,425.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000847 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Carbon has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00875578 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00016368 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 1,600,000 coins. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio.

Buying and Selling Carbon

