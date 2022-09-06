Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) were down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.26. Approximately 95,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,562,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CGC shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 30th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.33 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.51.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.95). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 558.27% and a negative return on equity of 25.21%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

