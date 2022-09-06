Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) were down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.26. Approximately 95,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,562,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on CGC shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 30th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.33 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.51.
Canopy Growth Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canopy Growth
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
- Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
- Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released?
- Is There Value in Verizon Shares at These Levels?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.