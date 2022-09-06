Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 678,846 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,030,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 678,846 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.14% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $221,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,645,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,901,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,863,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,354,737,000 after acquiring an additional 922,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $1,413,962,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,370,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,633,708,000 after acquiring an additional 255,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,286,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,077,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $68.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,936,435. The company has a market capitalization of $146.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Raymond James downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

