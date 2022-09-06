Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 43,821 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,156,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,821 shares during the quarter. Live Nation Entertainment accounts for 1.3% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 3.58% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $959,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,946,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,157,000 after purchasing an additional 304,557 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,224,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,436,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,813,000 after purchasing an additional 121,972 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,552,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,575,000 after purchasing an additional 31,816 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,042,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

LYV stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.53. The stock had a trading volume of 19,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,154. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.50 and a 52 week high of $127.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,992.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Macquarie raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.10.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.