Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 156,170 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,895,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 156,170 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.42% of American Tower worth $476,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.53.

AMT traded up $3.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.56. 13,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,494. The firm has a market cap of $118.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.25 and its 200 day moving average is $251.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.