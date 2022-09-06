Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 4,870,000 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 80.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,956,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,870,000 shares during the period. TC Energy makes up approximately 0.8% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 1.11% of TC Energy worth $618,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in TC Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,679,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,845,421,000 after buying an additional 2,435,667 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in TC Energy by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,967,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,579,861,000 after buying an additional 11,784,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in TC Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,803,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,572,565,000 after buying an additional 4,155,520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in TC Energy by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,350,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,260,463,000 after buying an additional 5,528,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in TC Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,536,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $769,111,000 after buying an additional 241,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

TRP stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,464. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.699 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

