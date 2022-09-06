Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $399.57 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,769,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,763 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $399,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,362,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,262,000 after purchasing an additional 734,952 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,255,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,520,000 after purchasing an additional 680,624 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth about $51,548,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth about $43,817,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 559,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,843,000 after purchasing an additional 261,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCL. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $41.54. 115,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,160,238. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 95.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

