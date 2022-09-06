Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $344.41 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,475,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,990 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $344,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its stake in Enbridge by 96.4% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.6 %

ENB traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.10. The company had a trading volume of 115,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,712. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $83.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.97.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.