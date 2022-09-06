Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $260.80 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,350,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,322,274 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $260,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $481,525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 680.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116,700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,132,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,556 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.10.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.90. The stock had a trading volume of 98,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,256,764. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.40. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.42 and a one year high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $115.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

