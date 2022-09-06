Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $1.50 Billion Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,507,510 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 673,657 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.0% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,502,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,757 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 10,692 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 306,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $83,632,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd now owns 141,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,645,000 after acquiring an additional 56,629 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.85.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $137.11. 1,027,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,068,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.70 and a one year high of $346.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

