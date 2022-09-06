Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 781,277 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 381,586 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.18% of Costco Wholesale worth $449,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,047,310,000 after acquiring an additional 261,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,173,133,000 after purchasing an additional 246,857 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,898,794,000 after purchasing an additional 133,943 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221,255 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,430,810,000 after purchasing an additional 150,655 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.28.

Shares of COST stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $521.65. 59,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,287. The company has a market cap of $231.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $521.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.97. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

