Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Price Performance

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.22. 83,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,503. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average is $12.75. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $17.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 4.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

