Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.22. 83,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,503. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average is $12.75. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $17.09.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
