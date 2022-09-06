Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Burlington Stores also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.36-$0.66 EPS.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 2.6 %

BURL stock traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.72. 799,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,750. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 59.28 and a beta of 0.83. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $133.28 and a 1-year high of $314.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $232.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $208.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 98.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

