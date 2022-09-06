Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Burlington Stores also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.36-$0.66 EPS.
Burlington Stores Trading Down 2.6 %
BURL stock traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.72. 799,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,750. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 59.28 and a beta of 0.83. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $133.28 and a 1-year high of $314.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 98.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
