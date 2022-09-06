BTIG Research Downgrades Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) to Neutral

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Redwood Trust to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Shares of NYSE:RWT traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $856.32 million, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Redwood Trust announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 11.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,607,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

