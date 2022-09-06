Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Has $13.68 Million Stock Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 111.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,217 shares during the quarter. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile comprises 1.1% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned 0.06% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $13,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,944.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,772,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,365,000 after buying an additional 1,713,851 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,955,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth $43,365,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,523.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 369,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,600,000 after purchasing an additional 355,083 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 221.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 476,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,994,000 after purchasing an additional 328,431 shares in the last quarter. 22.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SQM traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.41. The company had a trading volume of 59,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,099. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $46.13 and a 52-week high of $115.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.202 per share. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.29.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

