BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.29-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.00 million-$252.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $251.43 million. BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.13-$1.16 EPS.

Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.71. 1,547,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,861. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -98.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.73. BOX has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $33.04.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.77 million. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BOX will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.30.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $343,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,395,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,901,373.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,447,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,123,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $343,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,901,373.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,970 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in BOX by 4.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of BOX by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $531,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BOX by 490.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 75,407 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in BOX by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

