Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,519,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028,573 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.60% of Boston Scientific worth $377,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $442,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 30.5% in the first quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,029,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,491 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 222,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 56,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 53.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,694. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $847,509.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,264 shares of company stock worth $2,401,673 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

NYSE BSX remained flat at $40.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 107,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,677,143. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 69.81, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

