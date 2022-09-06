boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.63

Shares of boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHOOY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 37 ($0.45) in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on boohoo group from GBX 70 ($0.85) to GBX 67 ($0.81) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of boohoo group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 65 ($0.79) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.14.

boohoo group Trading Down 8.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

