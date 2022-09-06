BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MPA)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MPA traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $12.56. The stock had a trading volume of 13,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,664. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 43,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 23,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 20,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

