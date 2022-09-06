BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE MUE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 31,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,177. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average is $11.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 99,061 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 19,947 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 49,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 27,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 17.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 69,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.