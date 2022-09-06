BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSE MUE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 31,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,177. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average is $11.45.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
