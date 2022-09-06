BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,364,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 4.54% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund worth $18,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUJ. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 15.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MUJ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 642 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,523. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.26. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $16.28.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.