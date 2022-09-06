BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 190 ($2.30) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 220 ($2.66).
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BTA. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.90) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.24) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 290 ($3.50) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 222.50 ($2.69).
