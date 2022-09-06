BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 190 ($2.30) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 220 ($2.66).

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BTA. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.90) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.24) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 290 ($3.50) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 222.50 ($2.69).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

