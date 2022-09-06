BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Down 1.2 %
BKN stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.72. The company had a trading volume of 38,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,876. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.86. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $18.75.
About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
