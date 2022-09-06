BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

BKN stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.72. The company had a trading volume of 38,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,876. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.86. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $18.75.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKN. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 20,732 shares in the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

