BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:FRA)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE FRA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.85. 73,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,511. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $14.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.31.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
