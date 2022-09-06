BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:FRA)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSE FRA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.85. 73,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,511. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $14.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.31.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 131,849 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

