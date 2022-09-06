BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:CII)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:CII traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.70. 45,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,875. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average is $19.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 586,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 218,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 54,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 22,928 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

