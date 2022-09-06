BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:CII)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CII traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.70. 45,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,875. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average is $19.29.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
