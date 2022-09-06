Berenberg Bank Reiterates GBX 4,300 Price Target for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) target price by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.84% from the company’s previous close.

RIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($75.28) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday. set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,600 ($67.67) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,329.23 ($64.39).

Shares of RIO traded down GBX 15.43 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4,717.07 ($57.00). 1,599,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,041,334. The stock has a market cap of £76.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 513.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,851.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,409.24. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, for a total transaction of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

