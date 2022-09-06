Bank of Hawaii Reduces Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,141 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $413,034.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,966,465.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,449 shares of company stock worth $13,289,984. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.95. The stock had a trading volume of 140,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,949,406. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.87 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.12. The company has a market cap of $151.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.61, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.11.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

