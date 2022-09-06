Bank of Hawaii Raises Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Trading Up 2.8 %

SPGI stock traded up $9.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $357.22. 59,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,697. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $362.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.46. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Barclays dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.43.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

