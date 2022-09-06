Bank of Hawaii Purchases 2,130 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,268 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii owned about 0.05% of Bank of Hawaii worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,912,000 after acquiring an additional 29,924 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $449,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,533,912.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:BOH traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.25. 1,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,196. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $92.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.41.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 33.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

